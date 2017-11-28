Everyone has their favourite pair of jeans - the comfy ones that make you look a few inches taller and never quite find their way into the washing machine.

But now we get to peer inside what the fashion pack rate as their favourite denim, as fashion search platform Lyst has revealed this year’s most wanted trends, based on info from more than 100 million searches this year from over 80 million shoppers.

And the most popular pair of jeans might surprise you.