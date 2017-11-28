Everyone has their favourite pair of jeans - the comfy ones that make you look a few inches taller and never quite find their way into the washing machine.
But now we get to peer inside what the fashion pack rate as their favourite denim, as fashion search platform Lyst has revealed this year’s most wanted trends, based on info from more than 100 million searches this year from over 80 million shoppers.
And the most popular pair of jeans might surprise you.
Denim purists will be pleased to hear that the most popular jeans in 2017 weren’t from a new high street brand, but denim powerhouse, Levi’s.
The flattering Levi’s ‘Wedgie’ style in blue was the most wanted pair of individual jeans worldwide for the year, and the single most searched product (above all other clothes, bags and shoes) in the month of April.
Although this move towards mom-style jeans might come as no surprise (with a 109% year-on-year search increase), the slouchy style still didn’t quite manage to knock straight leg jeans off the top spot as the most popular style globally.
Jeans by Frame, Acne and Topshop were among the most popular straight leg styles.
Denim searches including the word ‘hem’ increased 240% with frayed hem jeans by RE/DONE, Vetements and Mother as the most coveted pairs.
Searches for embroidered denim peaked in the spring with embroidered pieces on offer from everyone from Gucci to H&M. Jackets were especially popular in the UK.
Lyst also revealed that they saw a denim-related search every two seconds.