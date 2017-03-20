Parents have a big enough job choosing the first name for their babies and then they also have to settle on if they want a middle name and what it’ll be.

According to a study by Ancestry UK, 55% of children’s middle names are commemorative (selected to remember a family member) and 15% have run in the family for generations.

The genealogy website searched their database and drew up a list of the top 10 boys’ and girls’ middle names.

They noted the absence of “modern” names, with none of the current top 10 first names for girls appearing in the list and just three of the most popular boys’ names.

Miriam Silverman, Ancestry’s UK content manager said: “It seems that middle names are a relatively new phenomenon, having only become the norm over the last hundred years - driven by the desire to commemorate well-loved ancestors.”