Tattoos are for life, not just for a season, so if you’re planning on getting inked you might want to be wary of jumping on any trend bandwagons you may live to regret. One person who knows this more than most is celebrity tattoo artist, Kevin Paul, responsible for tattoos on the likes of Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Rihanna, James Arthur and Rizzle Kicks. He told HuffPost UK that he warns his customers against trendy choices. “I often tell people not to have fashion tattoos, as they’re the ones people always regret,” he explained.

PeopleImages via Getty Images

According to Paul it is “hard to predict” where the trends will go next but if he had to put money on the most popular trend for the whole of 2017, he says it would be mandala patterns. A mandala is a circular figure that represents the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism.

The 38-year-old also says that black silhouettes of trees are growing in popularity this year. However, there is one design he is sick of seeing and it is not what you would expect. “I’m looking forward to the pocket watch trend dying out! About 10 people a week ask for them,” said Paul. And other tattoos he doesn’t like doing are: “lettering, tribal tattoos, clocks, clouds and angels”. So remember that next time you’re picking out your design.