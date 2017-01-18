A Moth Has Been Named After Donald Trump Because, Well Just Look At It

The animal kingdom has already paid its very own special tribute to the President-elect.

We were all unsure about how Donald Trump’s presidency was going to impact the future of our planet, and now it seems he is making environmental waves before even stepping foot in the White House .

Canadian biologist Vazrick Nazari was studying a particular species of moth that lives in the USA, when he uncovered a sub-species that had previously not been identified.

The new finding did not match the descriptions previously given for the flying insect.

After taking one look at the micro-moth complete with its bushy head of yellowish-white scales, Nazari decided he could only name it one thing.

And so ‘Neopalpa donaldtrumpi’ was born.

As if that wasn’t good enough, the moth’s habitat stretches along America’s border with Mexico from Baja California to California. No, really.

Nazari said that he actually had a more important reason for naming the moth after Trump, other than a cheap laugh.

He hoped it would bring “wide public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species.”

Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is not the first animal to pay homage to Trump, as the ‘Donald Trump caterpillar’ (also known as the ‘Megalopyge Opercularis’) first took the crown for it’s luxurious layer of yellow ‘toupee’ spines.