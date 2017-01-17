Mother Given Death Sentence For Burning Daughter Alive In ‘Honour Killing’

A Pakistani mother has been sentenced to death after killing her daughter in a so-called honour crime.

Parveen Rafiq had confessed to tying her 18-year-old daughter Zeenat Rafiq to a bed and with the help of her son Ahmar Rafiq, dousing her in gasoline and setting her ablaze in June last year.

The killing was carried out by Parveen, in the eastern city of Lahore, because Zeenat had defied her family to elope with the man she loved.