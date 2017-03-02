All Sections
    02/03/2017 16:24 GMT

    When Is Mother's Day 2017? UK Date And Gift Ideas To Help Your Family Make It The Best One Yet

    👪 👩‍👩‍👧

    Mother’s Day is one day in the year you can pretty much expect breakfast in bed and a handmade gift from your little one.

    So prepare to feel pampered, as Mothering Sunday falls on Sunday 26 March this year. The annual celebration is a day to honour mums and any other motherly influences people have in their lives.

    The day, traditionally called Mothering Sunday, always falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday. This is why the date changes every year, because Easter moves as its set by the lunar calendar.  

    sarahwolfephotography via Getty Images

    Gifts For Mums On Mother’s Day

    Although typically bought gifts and flowers are given on Mother’s Day, mums revealed to The Huffington Post UK previously that some gifts are priceless, like spending as much time with their kids as possible.

    When the kids are young, dads can help them craft up a creation to give to their mum for the special day

    Or, if it’s their first Mother’s Day, some pampering sets to get some R&R would go down a treat, too.  

    If parents want to get creative with their kids to make cards, take inspiration from this hilarious roundup.  

    Kristina Hernandez via Getty Images

    Quotes To Share On Mother’s Day 

    No card is complete without a cheesy quote about mums, so if you’re struggling to find something to put in your card or your child’s, here are a few ideas.

    1. “Mums are like buttons, they hold everything together.”

    2. “A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”

    3. “To the world you are a mother, but to your family you are the world.”

    4. “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”

    5. “Mum: a person who does the work of 20, for free.”

    6. “All that I am or hope to be I owe to my mother.” 

