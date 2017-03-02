Mother’s Day is one day in the year you can pretty much expect breakfast in bed and a handmade gift from your little one.

So prepare to feel pampered, as Mothering Sunday falls on Sunday 26 March this year. The annual celebration is a day to honour mums and any other motherly influences people have in their lives.

The day, traditionally called Mothering Sunday, always falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday. This is why the date changes every year, because Easter moves as its set by the lunar calendar.