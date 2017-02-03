'Extraordinary' Motor Neurone Disease Campaigner, Gordon Aikman, Dies Aged 31

Campaigner Gordon Aikman has passed away after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 31-year-old was diagnosed with the terminal illness in June 2014 and devoted the time he had left to fundraising and helping raise awareness of the disease. He raised a staggering £500,000 for the charity MND Scotland.

CEO of the charity, Craig Stockton, said of his death: “Gordon Aikman has been an inspiration to so many people across Scotland, not just to those affected by MND, but far beyond that.

“We cannot thank him enough for everything he has done.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”