A BBC crew has been caught up in an explosion at Mount Etna which one volcanologist at the scene described as “the most dangerous in his 30-year career”.

The incident appears to be a phreatic explosion, where surface snow or water is rapidly heated by contact with magma or lava resulting in a burst of steam, water and rocks.

Initial reports suggest multiple injuries but no fatalities.

The Daily Mirror reported that members of the group suffered burns and head injuries.