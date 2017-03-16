All Sections
    16/03/2017 13:44 GMT | Updated 16/03/2017 15:51 GMT

    BBC Crew Caught In Mount Etna Explosion

    People were hit by 'lava and boiling rocks'.

    A BBC crew has been caught up in an explosion at Mount Etna which one volcanologist at the scene described as “the most dangerous in his 30-year career”.

    The incident appears to be a phreatic explosion, where surface snow or water is rapidly heated by contact with magma or lava resulting in a burst of steam, water and rocks.

    Initial reports suggest multiple injuries but no fatalities.

    The Daily Mirror reported that members of the group suffered burns and head injuries.

    Antonio Parrinello / Reuters
    Tourists stand in front of pouring lava as Italy's Mount Etna last month.

    The BBC’s global science correspondent, Rebecca Morelle, was part of the news crew on the volcano at the time.

    She estimated that eight people were injured in the incident.

    Morelle live-tweeting her experience...

    Google/HuffPost
    Mount Etna is on the east coast of Sicily.

    The eruption occurred at around 11:30 local time.

    According to the BBC, a small explosion was caused when lava mixed with snow, which then prompted a larger blast.

    The Sun reported that three Italian scientists were also injured this week at the volcano.

