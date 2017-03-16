A BBC crew has been caught up in an explosion at Mount Etna which one volcanologist at the scene described as “the most dangerous in his 30-year career”.
The incident appears to be a phreatic explosion, where surface snow or water is rapidly heated by contact with magma or lava resulting in a burst of steam, water and rocks.
Initial reports suggest multiple injuries but no fatalities.
The Daily Mirror reported that members of the group suffered burns and head injuries.
The BBC’s global science correspondent, Rebecca Morelle, was part of the news crew on the volcano at the time.
She estimated that eight people were injured in the incident.
Morelle live-tweeting her experience...
The eruption occurred at around 11:30 local time.
According to the BBC, a small explosion was caused when lava mixed with snow, which then prompted a larger blast.
The Sun reported that three Italian scientists were also injured this week at the volcano.