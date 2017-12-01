Move Over Secret Santa – Elfless Acts Are The New Black

Shocking statistics suggest that 99% of the presents we buy each year are not being used just six months on, and already on their way to landfill or even worse, the ocean. This only speeds up the ticking time bomb of the dire warning that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the seas than fish.

As a result, a brand new idea has been launched to keep making the season one filled with joy and fun, but avoiding unnecessary waste, and it’s proving popular with the everyone, especially the millennials.

Instead of giving stuff, the Elfless acts concept, developed by the GAP charity, lets us give something a little more personal, planet happy and valuable.

Fun without stuff?

As an expert in the psychology of happiness, and Christmas fun aficionado, they asked me to check it out. It sounded like an intriguing challenge – but could they really make being nice to the planet cool, interesting and fun, so that it appeals to everyone, not just the diehard tree huggers?

If not, it’s unlikely to make much tangible difference…so, feeling like an intrepid David Attenborough, almost, I headed over to the website to see what all the fuss was about.

First impressions