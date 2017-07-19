As Scotland Women prepare to take on England’s Lionesses for their opening UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 match, MP Hannah Bardell made it clear which team she’s backing.
The SNP MP wore a Scotland shirt in the House of Commons on Wednesday during the Scottish Questions and Prime Minister’s Questions.
She also sent the team her “very best wishes”, telling the room that she had played alongside two members of the Scotland team at university.
The MP managed to keep her football shirt formal by teaming it with a floral jacket while speaking.
She’d also been wearing the shirt earlier in the day for Westminster Sports Day, where she showed off her footie skills with fellow MPs Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Tracey Crouch.
Although not *everyone* in the HuffPost UK office will be cheering for Scotland tonight, having such high profile women supporting women’s sport is worth celebrating.
Don’t forget to tune into Channel 4 where England Women vs Scotland Women kicks off at 7.45pm.