“Hero” MP Tobias Ellwood has said he is “heartbroken” that his efforts to save the life of a police officer during the Westminster terror attack were ultimately unsuccessful. The Foreign Office minister ran towards gunfire to help Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in Wednesday’s attack by terrorist Khalid Masood. Ellwood was pictured with blood on his face and clothes as he tried to give Palmer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and stem the blood amid the carnage in New Palace Yard, but the officer died from his injuries. The former soldier said he was just doing what he was trained to do as he praised the “humbling” and “overwhelming” messages of support from the policing fraternity.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images MP Tobias Ellwood has said he is 'heartbroken' he couldn't save PC Keith Palmer who was killed during Wednesday's terror attack

He intends to write to Pc Palmer’s family to offer his condolences and said he was “honoured” to be appointed to the Privy Council, alongside security minister Ben Wallace, in recognition of their roles in responding to the atrocity. Ellwood, who has been branded a hero for his actions, said in a statement: “I am heartbroken that I could not do more for Pc Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy. I shall be writing to the family of Pc Palmer to offer my sincere condolences. “It is right that despite the terrible events on Wednesday, Parliamentary business continued the next day as usual, the democratic machine was not interrupted and our way of life did not stop. “I’m deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support, especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realise is as close knit as the military’s in supporting its own. “I played only a small part that day, doing what I was taught to do, and am honoured to have been invited to join the Privy Council afterwards.

PA Ellwood intends to write to Palmer's family