Stronger Laws Needed To Protect MPs From Abuse - Electoral Commission

The law should be strengthened to protect MPs from abuse, threats and intimidation, the Electoral Commission has said.

Candidates in the 2017 General Election suffered a litany of abuse, including threats at their own home and bullying, both online and in person, the body found after a nationwide appeal for information.

The data has been handed to the Committee on Standards in Public Life, which is investigating the intimidation of parliamentary candidates.

The Commission has urged the Government to reform the Representation of the People Act 1983 to make it easier for police to target offenders without invalidating an election. Those who intimidate or target candidates could even be banned from voting, chiefs said.

Their probe was launched as MPs suffer growing levels of abuse, on social media and in person, and in the wake of the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox by a far-right terrorist.