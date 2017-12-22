MPs Call For IPSA To Abandon 'Scrooge' Policy That Stops Them Paying Staff Early

MPs have called for a Parliamentary standards watchdog to scrap rules that prevent them from paying their staff early in time for Christmas.

More than 100 Westminster politicians from all parties have lent their signatures to a letter crafted by Labour’s Faisal Rashid, who wants IPSA to relax its ‘Scrooge-like’ policy in time for the festive season in 2018.

They want Parliamentary staff, including researchers, cleaners and other office workers, to be given the option to receive their pay early in December to help with the costs of Christmas.

All staff employed by an MP currently receive their December paypacket on the 31st, with no flexibility.