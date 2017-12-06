David Davis has been accused of misleading parliament after he claimed the government had not conducted impact assessments on the economic impact of Brexit - having previously suggested to it had.

Opposition MPs have demanded the Brexit secretary be held in contempt of parliament.

Davis told the Commons Exiting the EU Committee on Wednesday “no sort of systematic impact assessment” had been done on various key sectors of the economy.

However in October he suggested impact assessments did exist and that Theresa May had read the “summary outcomes of them” if not every “excruciating detail”.

Labour MP David Lammy says Davis was “mendacious, conceited, vain, duplicitous, wholly unfit for office” and should resign.

Lib Dem MP Vera Hobhouse said Davis’ comments revealed the goverbment had “no idea what their Brexit plans will do to the country”.

“Whether it’s through incompetence or insincerity, David Davis has been misleading Parliament from the start,” she said.

SNP MP Pete Wishart also told the Commons today the government could be in contempt of parliament over the release of Brexit papers.