MPs have today been granted a pay increase to £76,000.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority - or Ipsa - approved the salary boost on Friday. It will take effect on 1 April.

MPs will see their pay rise by 1.4%, taking them from earning £74,962 to £76,011.

Ipsa said the move was “in line with our determination on MPs’ pay” and that the rise mirrored the same increase public sector workers earned.