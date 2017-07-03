A Tory minister has been mocked for refusing to take questions from any MP too “sartorially challenged” to wear a tie.

Speaker John Bercow has relaxed the uniform code for male MPs, allowing them to sit in the House of Commons without a tie and breaking a long-standing convention.

But Transport Minister John Hayes is unimpressed. As he spoke at the dispatch box on Monday afternoon, he stopped to explain why he wasn’t giving way.

“There has been some debate in recent days in this chamber about sartorial standards,” he said.