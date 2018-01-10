All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • POLITICS
    10/01/2018 16:06 GMT

    MPs Finally Stop Taking The Piss As Parliament's Toilets Stop Working

    Loo closures lead to flood of complaints

    vchal via Getty Images

    MPs are having to cross their legs and avoiding thinking of waterfalls right now as Parliamentary toilets are out of order.

    A burst water main in South West London has led to a severe drop of pressure in the Palace of Westminster, meaning toilets are not flushing as they should.

    The issue is particularly bad for MPs with offices on the higher floors of Parliament and the attached building, Portcullis House.

    Some working on the estate found some relief by joking about the situation on Twitter.

    Thames Water are investigating the problem, according to one Parliament source.

