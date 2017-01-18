MPs Will Not Be Able To Vote Against Brexit, David Davis Confirms

David Davis has confirmed that while parliament will have a vote on the final Brexit deal - MPs and peers will not be able to prevent the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

The Brexit secretary made clear this morning that parliament will have a choice between voting for the Brexit deal struck by Theresa May or voting for Brexit with no deal at all.

“Parliament gave the decision on leaving to the people by a vast majority. It decided it was the people who make the decision in a referendum. So it is not for parliament to reverse that,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Davis added he was confident parliament would accept the deal. “They won’t vote it down. This negotiation will succeed,” he said.