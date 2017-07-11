Rory announced he was leaving the show on Monday after performing the final gig on the ‘Good Mourning Mrs. Brown’ tour at London’s o2 arena.

‘ Mrs. Brown’s Boys ’ creator and lead star Brendan O’Carroll has spoken for the first time about Rory Cowan ’s decision to quit the hit BBC comedy.

Rory has insisted he has left the show on good terms with the rest of the cast, revealing he hadn’t been happy for some time.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Rory said: “I hadn’t been happy working for the ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ company for the last 18 months to two years.

“I feel that 26 years is enough so I decided it was time to go.”

He informed lead creator and lead cast member Brendan O’Carroll last month, but was persuaded to stay on until the end of the London O2 shows.

Refusing to be drawn on his reason to quit, Rory continued: “I’m not going into details about why I was unhappy,

“I did the final show [in London], packed my stuff into a small Waitrose plastic bag and just left the venue.”

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ started life as a stage show, before being picked up by the BBC in 2011.

Its success also led to a spin-off chat show, ‘All Round To Mrs Brown’s’, which aired on Saturday nights earlier this year, following a big-screen outing for the gang in 2014.