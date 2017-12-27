Former ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ actor Rory Cowan has admitted he snubbed this year’s Christmas special, having quit the comedy show after 26 years earlier this year.

Rory made headlines when he admitted to having become disillusioned with the show earlier this year, stepping down from the role of Rory Brown because he had grown tired of it.

And while at the time it sounded like it was an amicable parting, Rory - whose role was recast in the festive episode of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, explained by his character undergoing plastic surgery - wasn’t exactly misty-eyed when asked about his old stomping ground.