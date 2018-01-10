Marks and Spencer plans to pull its ‘cauliflower steak’ from sale after being slammed for using “lots of plastic” for what is effectively a slice of veg. The supermarket raised eyebrows on Tuesday after Twitter user Rachel Clarke shared a photo of the product, which was retailing for £2. Responding to the backlash, an M&S spokesperson confirmed once stores are out of stock, they “won’t be ordering any more of this product”. “We work hard to create quick and convenient meals for customers; however, on this occasion we didn’t get it right,” they said in a statement given to HuffPost UK. “We have launched many other vegetarian dishes that are already proving popular with customers.”

Marks and Spencer stores are selling sliced cauliflower as ‘Cauliflower Steak’ with lots of lovely plastic and charging £2 (normally £2.50). A cauliflower costs about 69p from a local veg shop. 😑 pic.twitter.com/v9ocsIAB0R — Rachel Clarke (@rachclarke27) January 5, 2018

This isn’t the first time M&S has come under fire for excessive packaging, with the store previously facing criticism for selling apples in plastic tubes. But the supermarket is hardly the only culprit wrapping pre-prepared veg in packaging no one needs. Here are a few other products you can easily prepare at home, while cutting your plastic waste in the process. Tesco: Cauliflower Couscous

Tesco

Much like ‘cauliflower steak’, cauliflower couscous isn’t fooling anyone - it’s just cauliflower. Tesco’s version will currently set you back £ 1.00 for 300g but for the same price you could buy a standard whole cauliflower. To make cauliflower couscous yourself, buy a loose cauliflower and grate it. Asda: Broccoli Rice

Asda

Continuing with the theme of trying to pass vegetables off as more appealing carbs, Asda is selling ‘broccoli rice’. The product currently costs 90p per 300g, but again, making your own is pretty simple. Buy a whole broccoli and dice into small pieces. An entire broccoli costs just 50p at Asda, but unfortunately still comes in packaging, so you may want to look elsewhere. Sainsbury’s: Diced Onions

Sainsburys

We know cutting onions makes us cry, but so does plastic waste. Sainsbury’s is among many supermarkets who sell diced onions in plastic packaging, with the product pictured above currently costing 50p per 200g. Instead, buy a single loose onion from the store for a bargain 17p and dice your own. Check out this video if you need a refresher on your chopping technique. Waitrose: Butternut Squash Sheets

Waitrose

If you want to make a lasagne out of butternut squash, that’s your prerogative, but you don’t need to buy butternut squash sheets to do it. Waitrose is currently selling the pasta alternative in plastic packaging for £1.49, while a whole loose butternut squash will set you back just 46p more at £1.95. Slice your own for the smug feeling you get when you’re protecting the planet.