UPDATE: Save the Children becomes third NGO to suspend operations.

PRESS RELEASE: We've been forced to pause our search & rescue ops in the Med. Lives are at risk #savinglivesatsea https://t.co/ZIBQu63Kdf — SavetheChildren News (@SaveUKNews) August 13, 2017

AQUARIUS, Mediterranean Sea - Two NGOs have been forced to suspend rescue operations in the Mediterranean due to the increasingly threatening behaviour of the Libyan coastguard. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and Sea-Eye will no longer come to the aid of migrants making the perilous journey to Europe, which has seen around 13,000 people die in the last four years. The Libyan coast guard has declared a ban on foreign vessels entering its waters, threatening one ship with gunfire last week. It is now reported it has extended its search and rescue zone from 12 nautical miles to 70 nautical miles from the Libyan shoreline, well into what many consider to be international waters.

Sucedió ayer 8:30am en aguas internacionales. Patrullera guardacostas Libios, formados y financiados #UE, amenaza y dispara #OpenArms pic.twitter.com/tYqeBDFclF — PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) August 8, 2017

As a result, the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRRC) has warned all NGOs that operations face grave security risks. Annemarie Loof, MSF Operational Manager, told HuffPost UK in a statement: “If these declarations are confirmed and the orders are implemented we see two grave consequences - there will be more deaths at sea and more people trapped in Libya. “If humanitarian ships are pushed out of the Mediterranean there will be fewer ships in the area to rescue people from drowning. “Those who do not drown will be intercepted and brought back to Libya which we know is a place of lawlessness, arbitrary detention and extreme violence.”

Italy fears the groups are facilitating people smuggling and encouraging migrants to make the passage, and proposed a new code of conduct to formalise operations. Some groups, including MSF, have refused to sign the code due to a number of sticking points including the presence of armed police on board which NGOs fear would affect thier neutrality. Most African migrants suffer abuse, torture and rape as they cross the country in pursuit of a new life in Europe, the an Oxfam report said on Wednesday as it urged Europe to offer safer routes. The voyage from Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy - often on flimsy boats run by people smugglers - is the main route to Europe for migrants from Africa, with more than 95,000 people having set sail this year, and 180,000 in 2016.

Inflatable boats bought by smugglers in Libya are available on #Alibaba. Made in China and advertised as "High Quality Refugee Boat" pic.twitter.com/RSOfDL2YBT — Paco Anselmi (@PacoHansel84) August 7, 2017

Before they even embark on the perilous sea leg of their voyage, many migrants end up detained in Libya, and face abuse, extortion, and forced labor at the hands of armed groups, criminal gangs and smugglers, aid agencies say. Migrants who made it to Italy told Oxfam how they were kept in cells full of dead bodies, forced to call their families to demand ransom money, and beaten and starved for months on end, reports Reuters. Three-quarters of the 160-odd arrivals interviewed by the charity saw a fellow migrant tortured or killed, while at least eight in 10 said they suffered ‘inhuman or degrading treatment’. “These are people who are escaping war, persecution and poverty – and yet in Libya they encounter another hell,” Roberto Barbieri, head of Oxfam Italy, said in a statement. Several African migrants who were once detained in Libya have told the Thomson Reuters Foundation of the ‘hell’ they endured - beaten, raped and watching others die. All but one of the 31 women migrants who spoke to Oxfam said they had faced sexual violence in Libya. Esther, a 28-year-old from Nigeria, told the charity she had suffered a miscarriage after regular beatings during her five months in detention.

This is how #migrants are held hostage in Libyan prisons. If they manage to get out, fleeing by boat is their only option. @HuffPostUK pic.twitter.com/scxDfSJLG6 — Paco Anselmi (@PacoHansel84) August 6, 2017