On Sunday night (12 November), London’s Wembley Arena opened its doors to some of the biggest names in music for the MTV Europe Music Awards.
With winners on the night including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Kendrick Lamar, one of the more surprising victors was Eminem, who bagged the first award of the evening for Best Hip-Hop.
As he was announced as the winner of the category, ahead of fellow nominees Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone, viewers were quick to point out that he was perhaps an unlikely recipient, as he’s been rather quiet on the music front as of late.
Even the man himself seemed a little confused about how be bagged the honour, saying in his speech: “Yo, first off... I wanna start off, I’m not really sure how I got this, because I haven’t had an album out in a few years…”
He’s not wrong, either, it’s actually been four years since Eminem dropped ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’, but still managed to bag an EMA nomination in 2017.
“I got one coming, though,” he continued, referring to ‘Revival’, his forthcoming album which is slated for release later in 2017.
And by the way, anyone curious as to how Eminem managed to bag the award despite his lack of presence on the music scene lately, the 16 main categories at the MTV EMAs were all voted for by fans (though that still doesn’t really explain why he was nominated in the first place…).
As well as winning Best Hip-Hop, Eminem also opened the show with a rendition of ‘Walk On Water’, his new single which dropped just two days before the awards show.
Check out his performance below: