When Lorde was struck down with the flu ahead of her appearance at the MTV VMAs, she insisted the show would go on.
However, fans probably weren’t quite expecting what happened when she took to the stage on Sunday (27 August) night.
In a bid to save her voice, the singer gave a silent performance of her hit ‘Homemade Dynamite’, complete with interpretive dance routine.
And while all props go to Lorde for still getting up there despite being so ill, her dance moves did spark a flurry of hilarious reactions online:
Prior to taking to the stage, Lorde revealed she actually had to have an intravenous drip as he flu was so bad.
Posting snaps of her red carpet outfit, she tweeted: “You can’t tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse.”
What a pro.