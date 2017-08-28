When Lorde was struck down with the flu ahead of her appearance at the MTV VMAs, she insisted the show would go on.

However, fans probably weren’t quite expecting what happened when she took to the stage on Sunday (27 August) night.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Lorde performed an interpretive dance at the VMAs as she was too ill to sing

In a bid to save her voice, the singer gave a silent performance of her hit ‘Homemade Dynamite’, complete with interpretive dance routine.

not gonna lie but what @lorde did was brave and i actually love it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/exo2MN3RS6 — ㅤ (@flpsides) August 28, 2017

And while all props go to Lorde for still getting up there despite being so ill, her dance moves did spark a flurry of hilarious reactions online:

Lorde's performance for the MTV awards pic.twitter.com/HuWV6s4HUB — Daniel Lucio (@lucioo21) August 28, 2017

Lorde perfoming Homemade Dynamite on VMA 2017 pic.twitter.com/JNNlLu2qZO — neobarata (@mrcarlosuxx) August 28, 2017

Lorde dancing to the Caillou Theme Song #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Uw7UpU96av — Lorde Dancing To (@LordeDancing) August 28, 2017

this was what i just saw during lorde's performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3V7itq6xr2 — hey hey hailee ❦ (@theyremyreason_) August 28, 2017

Just watched Lorde's performance at #VMAs. She ain't got nothing on this pair pic.twitter.com/7ThjFllXW5 — Ash Percival (@ashpercival) August 28, 2017

Lorde got high and got on stage like #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ffcRZhVZJ7 — Lisa C. Mann 💍 (@ohsolove_lee) August 28, 2017

Prior to taking to the stage, Lorde revealed she actually had to have an intravenous drip as he flu was so bad.

Posting snaps of her red carpet outfit, she tweeted: “You can’t tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse.”

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

What a pro.

