Paris Jackson used her moment at the MTV VMAs to call out President Trump and rally against “Nazi white supremacist jerks”.
She would have made dad Michael Jackson proud at the ceremony on Sunday (27 August) night, as spoke out about the violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.
Taking to the stage to present the award for Best Pop Video to Fifth Harmony, Paris addressed the atrocities, as she called for people to pull together against hatred and discrimination.
Turning some of Trump’s catchphrases against him, Paris told the crowd and people watching at home: “Let’s leave here tonight knowing that we must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination.
“We must resist.”
She continued: “You know, if we were all to put our voices together, do you know the difference we could make? If we were to stand up all united as one, our impact it would be ‘yuge’. It would be ‘yuge’. Believe me, ‘yuge’. And that’s not fake news.”
The Charlottesville violence was also addressed elsewhere in the ceremony, as Susan Bro - the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the rally - presented the Best Fight Against the System award.
The category was added to the awards show in recognition of “the audience’s passion and activism surrounding environmental justice, immigration, LGBTQ equality, and racial justice.”
“Since my daughter Heather Heyer’s death two weeks ago I have committed myself to making her death count,′ Susan said.
“That is why I am launching the Heather Heyer Foundation. I can think of no better platform to promote this foundation to the world than at the MTV’s Video Music Awards.”