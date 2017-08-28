Turning some of Trump’s catchphrases against him, Paris told the crowd and people watching at home: “Let’s leave here tonight knowing that we must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination.

“We must resist.”

She continued: “You know, if we were all to put our voices together, do you know the difference we could make? If we were to stand up all united as one, our impact it would be ‘yuge’. It would be ‘yuge’. Believe me, ‘yuge’. And that’s not fake news.”