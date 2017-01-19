These Ancient 'Mud Cracks' Could Be Evidence Of Water On Mars

But to scientists operating NASA’s Curiosity Rover , the dusty slab is a geological treasure trove, potentially revealing evidence that water once ran across the surface of the Red Planet.

To the untrained eye, the Curiosity rover’s latest find might look pretty unremarkable.

Over the past few weeks, scientists have been analysing the slab’s cross-hatching, which is believed to be evidence of cracks in drying mud.

“Mud cracks are the most likely scenario here,” said Curiosity science team member Nathan Stein, a graduate student at Caltech in Pasadena, California, who led the investigation of the site nicknamed “Old Soaker”.

If the interpretation proves accurate, they would be the first evidence of mud cracks on Mars. The slab is believed to have formed in an ancient era when deposited sediments dried after wetter conditions.