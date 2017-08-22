Mum Reveals How She Used Husband's Semen To Try To Induce Labour

A mum blogger has shared a (very) intimate blogpost detailing all the ways she tried to naturally induce labour, including using her husband’s semen.
Sophie Cachia, AKA ‘The Young Mummy’, was 42 weeks pregnant with her second child, Florence, when she turned to the internet for advice on how to bring on contractions (despite having been booked into hospital to be induced).
The 26-year-old, who also has a three-year-old son called Bobby, explained that her research led her to find three methods - Clary Sage Oil, eating pineapple, and having sex.
And because she wasn’t doing anything by half measures, the Australian writer decided to try them all out, with the help of husband Jaryd.
“Now for the part some of you will find highly uncomfortable. Which we kind of did at the time,” Cachia wrote.
“But when you’re an overdue sweaty walrus and you need this baby to come out, you do what you gotta do. And when you’re the husband of this highly hormonal overdue sweaty walrus, you do what you’re told,” she said.
Cachia explained that during her Google search she found some people claim isn’t the act of having sex that brings on the baby, but the semen, which helps to “soften the cervix”.
Cachia was certain she wouldn’t be able to enjoy having sex enough to have an orgasm. So instead she instructed her husband to go into the bathroom for some “alone time with himself and his hand” while she waited on the bed.
She said: “I got in position on hands and knees, whilst eating an apple and watching Suits, Jaryd came from behind and did what he needed to do. Literally.”
And, several hours later (by coincidence or otherwise) contractions began and Cachia went into hospital to give birth.
Cachia isn’t the only mum who has resorted to relying on old wives’ tales and the internet to help bring on their baby quicker.
Last year Mumsnet user ABigWideWorld, asked for advice on what other mums did to help get their baby out and their responses didn’t disappoint.
With everything from walking, to sex, eating (two) curries, having a foot spa, an argument about gardening, and wearing Christmas underpants, it seems there is nothing mums won’t try to hurry things up.
HuffPost UK have contacted Sophie for comment, and will update this article with a response. More from Sophie Cachia on her blog ‘The Young Mummy’.