A mum has opened up about the “heartbreaking realities” of adopting a two-year-old child from China.

Elsie Larson, from Nashville, US, and her husband Jeremy made the decision to adopt a child from China’s “special needs” programme in November 2016, as they felt it was the “right choice” for their family.

Once they had a match, in August this year, they named their daughter Nova.

Just before Nova arrives, Larson has reflected on how the toddler must be feeling.

“Nova lost so much in her first two years... her birth parents, her birth name and her birthday,” Larson wrote on Instagram. “She didn’t have a note left with her. Sadly, a lot of Chinese orphans have estimated birthdays.”