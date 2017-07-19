Mum Admits She Still Has Baby Name Regret After Changing Daughter's Name Twice

A mum has admitted to suffering from baby name regret - even after changing her daughter’s name twice. Sophie Cachia, who blogs at The Young Mummy, revealed on Instagram that the process of choosing a name for her six-month-old daughter had not been an easy one. “I totally fucked the whole thing up and now my experience with naming a girl is one gigantic clusterfuck of fuckups,” she wrote.

Cachia revealed that she had “always” thought if she had a daughter she would name her Audrey after, Audrey Hepburn. But then life never does go to plan, does it? “Funnily enough, I had a girl and Audrey was never in the equation this time,” she wrote. “Betty was, then that was wrong. Missy lasted 48 hours, and then she ended Florence Margaret. “But Margaret was only supposed to be the middle name if she was called Betty, and Florence was always supposed to be Florence Gigi after [her partner] Jaryd’s sister. “So now legally she’s Florence Margaret but we call her Florence Gigi (Especially now since she’s her Aunty Gigi’s mini-twin!) So yeah... basically I suck at naming girls.”

Cachia’s post proved to be very popular with more than 3,500 likes within less than two days of being posted on 17 July. Many commenters agreed that naming girls can be tricky. “We were convinced we were having a boy first time around and our poor little girl didn’t have a name for three weeks,” wrote one parent. “We knew our second was a girl from 12 weeks... she still didn’t have a name for nearly three weeks. Naming girls is hard.” Another added: “It took my husband and I six years to agree on a girl’s name (thankfully the first two kids ended up being boys,) I ended up finding a name I love for my new baby girl, but shit don’t ask me to do it again.” However, others had found choosing a name for a baby boy to be equally difficult: “I’m the other way. I have girls names but no boys names,” explained one commenter. “Found out we are having a boy and freaked out that we have to name him.”

And Cachia is not the only one to still be suffering from baby name regret. "I always loved Evie for a girls name and hubby was on board with that, so we agreed that if I ever had a girl she would be Evie," wrote one commenter. "I'd loved it for such a long time and at 36 weeks it just didn't feel right. I mentioned it to hubby who told me he had seen it spelt Eevee. I thought it looked fun, and fresh and didn't put anymore thought into it. "When we had a girl we named her Eevee and it wasn't until her Medicare card came out I was like 'oh no what the fuck did I do'. "We never changed it, but I wish we did. I still regret it every time I write her name." This isn't the first time Cachia has spoken out about baby name regret, she first sought advice about her daughter's name on Instagram in January.