The summer holidays have barely even started and already there are adverts about the back to school supplies you have to buy, causing many a roll of the eye.

But one mum is encouraging parents to find joy in the shopping trip with their kids, after feeling like everyone around her was complaining.

Rachel Martin, from the US, who blogs at Finding Joy, said she was in a shop getting school supplies and the whole experience was “disappointing”.

“I don’t know if it was the day or time or what - but [the shop] felt like it was just full of complaining,” she wrote on Facebook on 29 July.

“Complaining about the notebooks or pencil count or the number of crayons. Maybe I just stepped in the wrong aisle at the wrong time. If we want them excited about school doesn’t it start with us?”