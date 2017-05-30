All Sections
    • PARENTS
    30/05/2017 10:00 BST

    Mum Bakes Cookies For One-Year-Old's Birthday But They Ended Up A Little NSFW

    'I don't think they came out right.'

    All parents want to make their child’s first birthday an event to remember, but for this mum the day will stick in her memory for an entirely comical reason.

    The woman’s husband shared a photo of her attempt to bake dozens of “1” shaped cookies, which didn’t turn out exactly as planned.

    “I don’t think they came out right,” the dad wrote when sharing the photo on Reddit on Monday 29 May.

    My wife made "1" cookies for our 1 year olds birthday.. I don't think they came out right from funny

    Coming up with a solution, one Redditor wrote: “She should outline or literally just draw the number one on each.

    “Or leave it for something the adults can laugh about because the kids won’t care.”

    Either way, it’s a birthday they definitely won’t forget. 

    'Fed Is Best' Celebrates Mums Feeding Babies
    Conversations