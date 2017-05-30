Mum Bakes Cookies For One-Year-Old's Birthday But They Ended Up A Little NSFW

All parents want to make their child’s first birthday an event to remember, but for this mum the day will stick in her memory for an entirely comical reason.
The woman’s husband shared a photo of her attempt to bake dozens of “1” shaped cookies, which didn’t turn out exactly as planned.
“I don’t think they came out right,” the dad wrote when sharing the photo on Reddit on Monday 29 May.
Coming up with a solution, one Redditor wrote: “She should outline or literally just draw the number one on each.
“Or leave it for something the adults can laugh about because the kids won’t care.”
Either way, it’s a birthday they definitely won’t forget.