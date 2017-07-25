The moment a mum breastfed her toddler during her wedding ceremony was captured in a beautiful photograph.

Laura Harvey shared the picture-perfect snap on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, explaining that her 16-month-old was “teething and overwhelmed” at the time.

The couple had surprised their parents with the intimate wedding ceremony, but weren’t sure how their daughter, Elle, would deal with it.

“My almost-16 month-old daughter was teething, overwhelmed and overstimulated and was incredibly upset,” Harvey wrote on Facebook on Monday 24 July.

“I decided I was going to sit down and breastfeed her throughout the entire ceremony.”