The moment a mum breastfed her toddler during her wedding ceremony was captured in a beautiful photograph.
Laura Harvey shared the picture-perfect snap on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, explaining that her 16-month-old was “teething and overwhelmed” at the time.
The couple had surprised their parents with the intimate wedding ceremony, but weren’t sure how their daughter, Elle, would deal with it.
“My almost-16 month-old daughter was teething, overwhelmed and overstimulated and was incredibly upset,” Harvey wrote on Facebook on Monday 24 July.
“I decided I was going to sit down and breastfeed her throughout the entire ceremony.”
Harvey said she wanted her daughter to know she was there for her, seeing as she needed the comfort.
″[Elle] listened and was there for the whole thing,” she continued.
“At the end, the registrar said she would be happy to do it again for us if we were to come back. I politely declined and said we wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“Boobs save the day ladies, even on your wedding day.”
The moment touched many other mums who saw it on Facebook.
“This is an amazing beautiful picture filled with so much love,” one wrote. “I teared up looking at it - congratulations.”
Another wrote: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen - everyone looks radiant.”