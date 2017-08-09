A mum called out Marks & Spencer after being disappointed that the signage in the toilets at their Shoreham store assumes it’s only women who care for kids.

Sharon Sawyer, from Worthing, shared a photo on Facebook of the toilet sign that showed a woman in a pink dress with a child next to her.

The male toilet sign, shown in a picture in the comments, simply had a man.

“I expected being a family store that you understood that families very much share children’s needs and personal care, not just women,” Sawyer wrote on Facebook on 30 July.