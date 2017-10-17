A mum’s hack that helps parents give their babies medicine has been shared more than 100,000 times.

Helena Lee, from Surrey, had struggled to get her eight-week-old son Alfie to take Calpol medication and ended up “covered in half of it”.

Posting to Facebook on 14 October, she wrote: “Then I remembered seeing this trick. Please feel free to share with any baby mummies you know.”

Lee used the syringe from the Calpol packet and pushed it into the teat of her son’s bottle - so he sucked on it like he would when having milk.