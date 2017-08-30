Mum Can't Believe How Different Her Daughter Looks After Just One Day At Nursery

All parents know the feeling of dropping your child at school looking neat and tidy, and picking them up at the end of the day looking like they’ve been dragged through a hedge backwards.

But now one little girl has taken it to the extreme, after she decided to add her own special touch to the beautiful hairstyle her mum had given her.

Mother-of-two Markeisha Simien shared the hilarious series of photographs of her daughter Charle-Feigh, 5, to the ‘Love What Matters’ Facebook page after picking her up from nursery on Monday afternoon.

In preparation for her first day back at school, Simien had spent hours on Sunday evening Googling hairstyles and styling Charle-Feigh’s hair into an intricate braid, that was meant to last for the entire week.

But Charle-Feigh had other ideas.

Simien, who titled the post ‘The Kindergarten hair chronicles’ explained to Yahoo Beauty: “I was waiting to see her, and see how her day was. When I saw that hair, my nerves got so bad. I didn’t know what to do...I was wondering what had happened to my baby?”

Far from being the victim of bullying or getting into a fight, the little girl explained it was itching so she had simply “taken it out”.