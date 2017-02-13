A single mum who found out her son’s nursery was inviting fathers to come in for a “dad day”, stepped up to make sure her boy didn’t feel left out.
Whitney Kittrell, from the US, explained that her two children don’t see their dad, but she wanted her son to take part in the “dads and doughnuts” event.
When Kittrell became a single mum three years ago, she made a promise to herself that she would do anything to ensure her kids have a “normal life”.
“We have accomplished a lot,” she wrote on Facebook on 8 February.
“Trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch, killing bugs with minimal screaming and countless memories. But when my son came home with a paper saying that they were having ‘dads and doughnuts’ my heart kinda sank.”
Kittrell said she sat her son down to explain the situation and asked him whether he wanted to go with his grandpa.
He replied: “No. I want you to go. You’re my mum and dad”.
The mum continued: “So this morning I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son.
“I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying: ‘This is my mum... she’s my dad too, so I brought her.’
“When I went to leave, he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered: ‘Mum I know that you’ll always be there and do anything for me.
“I hope he remembers this day cause I’ll never forget it or his sweet words.”
Kittrell shared a photo of her dressed up with her son on Facebook.
Kittrell’s post was shared more than 100,000 times within five days and had more than 13,000 comments, with many single parents able to relate.
“What a great mum you are,” one person wrote. “Such a strong positive role model and your son obviously knows that.”
Another person commented: “Just beautiful you should be very proud of yourself.”
Another single mum shared her own personal experience, writing: “This made me tear up. I am a single mum and sometimes think I am failing my kids.
“You’ve just showed me I am not and I can make the best of this.”