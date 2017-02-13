A single mum who found out her son’s nursery was inviting fathers to come in for a “dad day”, stepped up to make sure her boy didn’t feel left out.

Whitney Kittrell, from the US, explained that her two children don’t see their dad, but she wanted her son to take part in the “dads and doughnuts” event.

When Kittrell became a single mum three years ago, she made a promise to herself that she would do anything to ensure her kids have a “normal life”.

“We have accomplished a lot,” she wrote on Facebook on 8 February.

“Trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch, killing bugs with minimal screaming and countless memories. But when my son came home with a paper saying that they were having ‘dads and doughnuts’ my heart kinda sank.”