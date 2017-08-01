A mum has explained the reality of what it’s like to take her four-year-old daughter who has ADHD out in public.

Taylor Myers, from the US, posted a selfie of herself with tears in her eyes while her daughter, Sophie, was sat behind her in the car.

She said they were in the queue at the supermarket to pay for a food shop when her daughter started “whining over a big of crisps” she had taken away.

“She’s relentless. I know this. I live with it,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 27 July.

“Her ADHD and obsessive little heart gets on these subjects of things she finds unjust and wrong and it doesn’t stop until she eventually falls asleep or something very dramatic happens to snatch the attention away.”