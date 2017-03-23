Mum Accidentally Sends Her Daughter To School With Adult Item In Her Lunchbox

A mum accidentally sent her daughter to school with an item in her lunchbox that definitely shouldn’t have been there.
The anonymous mum shared her story on Australian TV Twitter page, Elaine, and explained how the incident came amount.
The mum, from Queensland, had asked her five-year-old to grab a frozen juice pouch from the freezer and put it in her lunchbox.
Unfortunately, she forgot what else was in the freezer.
“Epic lunchbox fail when you tell your five-year-old Preppie to put a frozen juice pouch in her lunchbox and you forget the other pouches in your freezer,” the mum wrote.
The mum soon got a call from a teacher at school about said item.
“Made for a very interesting phone call from the teacher,” she added.
“I apologised for not sending enough for the teachers and they just laughed, thankfully.”
Commenting on the Facebook photo, one mum wrote: “Omg I just did this last week I put my purse into my daughter’s school bag with my credit union book in it - duh.”
A teacher wrote: “As a teacher I would find that hilarious. Will be thinking of that as I check lunch boxes for peanut products tomorrow (we are peanut free).”
