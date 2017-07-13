Update: This article previously stated Rebekah Musson was the mum of the baby in the video, however this is not the case. Musson also had her daughter’s ears pierced when she was four months old.

A mum has defended a video of a four-month-old baby having her ears pierced after it was slammed online as “child abuse”.

Rebekah Musson, from Hull, also had her daughter’s ears pierced when she was just four months old. She believes it’s better to get ear piercing done when children are babies rather than when they’re older.

Her comments were prompted after a video of a baby getting her ears done gained attention on the ‘Piercings’ Facebook page on 2 July. The baby was happy and gurgling away, but screamed out when her ears were pierced.

“Child abuse all for the parents’ vanity, it should be illegal,” one person commented on the video.