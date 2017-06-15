Mum Explains Why She Always Asks For Her Son's Permission Before She Lifts Him Up

A mum has explained why she never lifts up her son without first asking him for permission.

Nisha Moodley, a woman’s leadership coach in the US, believes that children should make their own choices about their bodies.

Sharing a selfie of herself and her son on 9 June, she wrote: “Since the moment he was born, we’ve always asked before we pick him up. I always feel for his: ‘Yes’.

“Why? Because we want him to know that his body is his, and that others’ bodies are theirs, and no one gets to make choices about someone else’s body.”