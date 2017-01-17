Parents will know only too well that crippling moment when you think your toddler is asleep so you try to sneak out of the bedroom then bam, they wake up.

So if you’re looking for an alternative to spending another hour waiting for them to head off to the land of nod, use this mum’s trick.

Caryn Chelin Morris, from South Africa, managed to stealthily sneak out of her son’s room without a peek from him. The best part? It was caught on camera.

“The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down,” her husband Tyrone Morris wrote on Facebook.