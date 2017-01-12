PARENTS

Mum Thought It Was Fancy Dress Day At School, But It Was Actually School Picture Day

Oops.

12/01/2017 16:10
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

A mum was pretty chuffed with herself when she spent hours making a homemade Captain America costume for her son’s fancy dress day at school.

That was until she took him there the next morning and realised she’d confused costume day with school picture day. 

Oops.

“I totally stayed up all night making this freaking homemade Captain America costume for my kid,” she wrote on Imgur.  

I thought it was costume day at my kids preschool, but I got the date wrong and it was actually School Picture Day.

“I covered his Thomas the Tank Engine rain boots in fire engine red duct tape. I made him a shield out of an embroidery hoop,” the mum continued.

“This Captain America was definitely going to destroy the other mums’ kids in their store-bought Spiderman costumes...

“We rolled up on the preschool hallway and I realised that none of the other kids were fully decked out in their favourite characters’ digs like my little superhero standing next to me.”

From there, it only got worse.

“The teacher asked if I brought a change of clothes or if I would like him to wear his ‘outfit’ for the school picture,” she added.

“[I thought] wear that shit with pride my little munchkin and yes, mummy ordered the deluxe package of photos from the school photography company.

#bestmomfuckupever.”

She totally owned it. 

Also on HuffPost

Home Birth Photos Capturing Peace And Calm

More:

Uk Parents Family Children Mums School
Suggest a correction
Comments
Mum Thought It Was Fancy Dress Day At School, But It Was Actually School Picture Day

CONVERSATIONS