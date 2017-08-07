All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    07/08/2017 10:44 BST

    Mum Finds Phallic Object In Dishwasher, Automatically Assumes The Worst

    It does look a bit suspect tbh.

    An unsuspecting mum emptying the family dishwasher got the shock of her life when she stumbled across a rather phallic-looking object.

    Jumping to conclusions, she thought the unusual item was a sex toy that her daughter had popped in the dishwasher for a deep clean.

    But the object in question actually turned out to be a melted cup. 

    Cue one heck of an awkward conversation...

    The woman’s daughter shared photos of the melted cup on Snapchat explaining: “So mom finds this in the dishwasher, gives it to me wrapped in a towel asking WTF I put in the dishwasher.

    “It was a cup. It shrank. She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day.”

    If only her mum had found the lid...

    [H/T Metro]

    MORE:FamilyfunnyNSFWdaughterssex toy

