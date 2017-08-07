An unsuspecting mum emptying the family dishwasher got the shock of her life when she stumbled across a rather phallic-looking object.
Jumping to conclusions, she thought the unusual item was a sex toy that her daughter had popped in the dishwasher for a deep clean.
But the object in question actually turned out to be a melted cup.
Cue one heck of an awkward conversation...
The woman’s daughter shared photos of the melted cup on Snapchat explaining: “So mom finds this in the dishwasher, gives it to me wrapped in a towel asking WTF I put in the dishwasher.
“It was a cup. It shrank. She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day.”
If only her mum had found the lid...
