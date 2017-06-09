A mum who had no idea she was pregnant gave birth in a supermarket - and decided to document her surprise in a very fitting way.
Ashleigh Miller-Cross, from Canada, gave birth to her first child in August 2016 and didn’t know she was expecting another when she did her weekly shop on 28 April.
Miller-Cross felt contractions while she was shopping, so headed to the toilet in the store. The assistant manager, Malcolm Comeau, heard screaming coming from the bathroom so went to help.
“I opened the door and Ashleigh was there and the baby was halfway out,” he said, according to Love What Matters.
“She just screamed at me, ‘I’m having a baby!’”
Thankfully the store where Miller-Cross went into labour had a medical facility.
She was rushed there and a doctor was present when Miller-Cross gave birth to her son, Ezra.
“I really had no idea [I was pregnant],” the mum told CBC News.
“I presumed I hadn’t lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago. I didn’t grow any extra. I was just the same size. I didn’t have any cravings.”
The store has donated a year’s worth of nappies to the mum.
And to mark the unexpected bundle of joy, local photographer Jen Matchett, of Branches Photography, did an adorable newborn photoshoot.
Miller-Cross said: “I want to thank everybody who has offered support and everyone who was giving us things.”