A mum who had no idea she was pregnant gave birth in a supermarket - and decided to document her surprise in a very fitting way.

Ashleigh Miller-Cross, from Canada, gave birth to her first child in August 2016 and didn’t know she was expecting another when she did her weekly shop on 28 April.

Miller-Cross felt contractions while she was shopping, so headed to the toilet in the store. The assistant manager, Malcolm Comeau, heard screaming coming from the bathroom so went to help.

“I opened the door and Ashleigh was there and the baby was halfway out,” he said, according to Love What Matters.

“She just screamed at me, ‘I’m having a baby!’”