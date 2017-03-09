Mum Who Spoofed Pregnant Giraffe In Viral Video Has Given Birth

A mum whose story went viral after spoofing April the giraffe’s baby-watch video, has given birth to a son. Erin Dietrich, who decided to create a hilarious parody video after watching the YouTube live stream from a zoo in New York, shared the news on Facebook. Although a week earlier than expected.

Dietrich announced that her newborn weighed 8lb 2oz and arrived at 6.11pm on Wednesday evening – six days before her due date on 14 March. She said: “He is here! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!” “Our hearts are overflowing! Thank you so much for all the love and prayers!” The new parents from South Carolina, who already have three children, have named their fourth child Porter Lane.