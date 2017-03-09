Mum Who Spoofed Pregnant Giraffe In Viral Video Has Given Birth

A mum whose story went viral after spoofing April the giraffe’s baby-watch video, has given birth to a son.
Erin Dietrich, who decided to create a hilarious parody video after watching the YouTube live stream from a zoo in New York, shared the news on Facebook.
Although a week earlier than expected.
Dietrich announced that her newborn weighed 8lb 2oz and arrived at 6.11pm on Wednesday evening – six days before her due date on 14 March.
She said: “He is here! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!”
“Our hearts are overflowing! Thank you so much for all the love and prayers!”
The new parents from South Carolina, who already have three children, have named their fourth child Porter Lane.
In less than 24 hours the birth announcement has been shared over 14k times and received a huge 4,500 comments. Although it is still a drop in the ocean compared to the 30 million views on the original video.
At the time, Dietrich spoke to The Huffington Post, saying: “It was my husband’s idea to order a mask off Amazon and my idea to do a live feed to look like April’s.”
With her husband Scott behind the camera, at times struggling to suppress his laughter, Dietrich walked around her bedroom wearing a string of pearls pretending to be a giraffe.
But April the giraffe still has not given birth, nearly two weeks after the original live stream began from her pen at Animal Adventure Park.