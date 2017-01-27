A mum gave birth to a baby weighing 13lb 6oz using only gas and air, and no one was more shocked than she was.

Natashia Corrigan, from Melbourne, Australia, had given birth three times before, so wasn’t expecting her fourth child to tip the scale.

At her 36-week scan she was made aware that she was to expect a “big bundle of joy”, but didn’t realise quite how big he would be.

Baby Brian Liddle Jr arrived into the world on 23 January and was the heaviest baby ever born at the Mercy Hospital for Women.

“I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that,” Corrigan told 7News Australia. “I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and now I’ve got a big baby.”