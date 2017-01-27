All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    27/01/2017 11:12 GMT

    Mum Gives Birth To Heavy Baby Weighing 13lb 6oz Using Only Gas And Air

    'I’ve always wanted a little fat baby.'

    A mum gave birth to a baby weighing 13lb 6oz using only gas and air, and no one was more shocked than she was.

    Natashia Corrigan, from Melbourne, Australia, had given birth three times before, so wasn’t expecting her fourth child to tip the scale.

    At her 36-week scan she was made aware that she was to expect a “big bundle of joy”, but didn’t realise quite how big he would be. 

    Baby Brian Liddle Jr arrived into the world on 23 January and was the heaviest baby ever born at the Mercy Hospital for Women.

    “I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that,” Corrigan told 7News Australia. “I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and now I’ve got a big baby.”

    Caird/Newspix/Rex/Shutterstock

    Corrigan explained this was the first time she experienced a natural labour, and the longest she’s ever been pregnant.

    She gave birth at 40 weeks and five days and even doctors and midwives were surprised by the size of her newborn - who measured 57cm long. 

    Caird/Newspix/Rex/Shutterstock

    Baby Brian was laid next to another newborn baby, Liam Milidoni who weighed 6lb 2oz, at Mercy Hospital shortly after he was born to compare his size to an “average-sized” baby. 

    Caird/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock

    We’re sure everyone is thinking the same thing: Ouch. 

    Also on HuffPost
    Home Birth Photos Capturing Peace And Calm
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiesnewbornbig babies

    Conversations