A mum who helped out a parent who had a child with special needs at a soft play centre encouraged others to help those who are struggling.

The mother, who posted her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Sunday 23 July and her blog ’40 Wishes and Counting’, explained she witnessed a woman who had been at the top of the plastic slide for “hours”.

“She was trying everything she could think of to get her son out of there,” the mum explained. “He wasn’t coming down. I smiled and told her what a good mum she was and I admired her.

“I could tell he was special needs in the way she spoke to him and [the way] he responded. She had so much patience and strength.”