All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    24/02/2017 10:01 GMT

    Legendary Mum Demonstrates How To Sneak Alcohol Into Any Venue Using An 'Umbrella'

    Genius.

    A mum has given us a lesson in sneaking booze into venues by disguising her’s as an “umbrella”.

    Hayleigh Quinn, 19, was on a train with her mum when she pulled out the polka dot brolly.

    Much to the teen’s surprise, it was actually a carefully concealed hip flask.

    Quinn, who’s from Glasgow, posted the image with the tweet: “FKN HOWLING oot wi ma maw n she’s brought her umbrella which is actually a hip flask in disguise [sic].”

    It was soon liked more then 7,000 times, with many people asking where they could buy such an ingenious device.

    In a later tweet, Quinn said her mum purchased the umbrella flask on Amazon and we can confirm that a similar product is available to buy for £15.99.

    The makers say they regularly change the print of the “umbrellas”, so the “fun police” don’t cotton on to their mischief. 

    7 Reasons You Should Drink More Wine
    MORE:Foodfood newsFunny PicturesalcoholWine

    Conversations