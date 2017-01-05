A mum’s attempt to have a couple of minutes alone in peace didn’t quite go to plan.
With nowhere else to go, she hid in the food cupboard so she could eat a sweet treat without her kids getting involved.
“Dad’s out shovelling the driveway, mum desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night, so I’m hiding in the pantry,” she said on the video.
“I’m just eating a treat, is that wrong? They don’t ever go away. They want everything you have.”
At that point the mum bent down and pointed the camera at the door, where her toddler was peeping under the bottom.
“See, she’s always there,” the mum added, before her daughter shouted: “Hi!”
There really is nowhere to hide.
