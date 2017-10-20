A mum has left the internet in hysterics after inadvertently texting her daughter a sexually explicit message.
Grace, a 23-year-old from Boston, received a text from her mum saying: “Be careful when you leave in the morning, it’s ass eating season.”
It soon became apparent that her mum was more than a little confused about the meaning of “ass eating”.
It turns out Grace’s mum thought “ass eating” was a slang term for falling over.
According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase “eat shit” is sometimes used to describe when a person falls over or has an accident, so you can sort of understand how the confusion arose.
Grace’s tweet about the text exchange has received more than 326,000 likes, with many people laughing at her mum’s adorably innocent mistake.
Speaking to Mashable, Grace revealed she told her mum eating ass is “something sexual” but didn’t elaborate.
“I didn’t say what, but that she shouldn’t say it and definitely should not look it up,” she said.
But her crafty mum did some googling and apparently found the true meaning hilarious.
“She was laughing and said she had no idea,” Grace added.